Wednesday Apple Rumors: Can Twins Fool Face ID?

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today are twins trying to fool Face ID. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

Face ID Test: A few twins have gotten together to see if they can fool Face ID, reports BGR. Three different sets of twins have had their siblings set up an account on an iPhone X with Face ID. Then the other twins tried to access the device using Face ID. The first set of twins were unable to trick the smartphone. However, the second and third sets of twins were able to get the device to unlock. Apple does note that Face ID won’t be as accurate with twins and relatives with a similar appearance.

Watch Streaming: Apple claims the Watch Series 3 will last for 7 hours while streaming music, MacRumors notes. This increases to 10 hours if the device is playing music from its local storage. However, streaming live radio will drop the device’s battery life down to just five hours. Those that are looking to use the smartwatch with the Workout app while out and about will only get three hours of battery life while streaming music.

Public Betas: The public betas for iOS 11.2 and tvOS 11.2 are now available, reports 9to5Mac. The launch of these betas comes shortly after developer versions were sent out. The beta for iOS 11.2 shows that the company is likely planning to add some new features and content to devices when it comes out. On the other hand, the tvOS 11.2 appears to mostly be for bug fixes and security improvements. Not that this is a bad thing, but it is a bit boring.

