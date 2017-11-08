Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) Healthy Sales Growth Make it a Buy

Currently, Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CNI has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

CNI ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Road & Rail, and in the top decile of sector group, Industrials, with a market value of $60.0 billion.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Road & Rail industry group is ranked 17 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CNI has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CNI's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CNI's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Canadian National Railway places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CNI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CNI currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.