Cardinal Health (CAH) Upgrade Limited by Sub-Par Quant Score

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) is a $19.6 billion in market value member of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 72 among the 82 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. CAH is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 635 among the 783 companies in the sector and number 3,966 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CAH as a Sell. The approach to investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CAH scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CAH's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cardinal Health places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CAH's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CAH currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.