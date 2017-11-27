Celgene (CELG) a Sell on Slumping Quant Score

Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) is a constituent of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. CELG has a market value of $82.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CELG puts it 198 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 477 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 3,032 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CELG has a current recommendation of Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CELG has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores received by CELG are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. CELG's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Celgene's fundamental scores give CELG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CELG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CELG currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.