Cerner (CERN) a Buy on Superior Earnings Momentum

The current recommendation of Buy for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) is the result of using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CERN has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

CERN is classified as a constituent of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of CERN is $21.7 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CERN by Portfolio Grader places it 9 among the 24 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CERN has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CERN's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Cerner a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CERN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of CERN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.