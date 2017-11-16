Cerner (CERN) Ranking Raised to Buy on Solid Earnings Momentum

The current recommendation of Buy for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) is computed using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a constituent of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CERN is $21.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CERN by Portfolio Grader places it 9 among the 24 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 39 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cerner has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CERN's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cerner places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CERN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, CERN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

