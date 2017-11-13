Charter Communications (CHTR) a Hold on Pallid Earnings Momentum

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CHTR has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

CHTR is classified as a component of the 93 company Media GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of CHTR is $84.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for CHTR by Portfolio Grader places it 27 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Charter Communications has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. CHTR's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Charter Communications places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CHTR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of CHTR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.