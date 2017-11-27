Charter Communications (CHTR) Earnings Growth Limit Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

As one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector the company is a constituent of the 92 company Media GICS industry group within this sector. CHTR has a market value of $81.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CHTR puts it 32 among the 92 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Charter Communications has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CHTR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. CHTR's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Charter Communications' fundamental scores give CHTR a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CHTR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CHTR currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.