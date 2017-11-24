Chevron (CVX) a Buy on Solid Sales Growth

Currently, Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CVX has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

CVX is classified as a member of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. CVX has a market value of $217.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CVX puts it 47 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CVX has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

CVX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. CVX's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Chevron's fundamental scores give CVX a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure CVX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach weighs the relative value of CVX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.