CNOOC’s (CEO) Solid Quant Score Keep it a Buy

With a $60.4 billion market value, CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 42 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 46 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 1,039 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CEO has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CEO has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CEO has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. CEO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give CNOOC a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CEO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CEO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CEO currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.