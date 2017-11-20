Comcast (CMCSA) a Hold on Poor Quant Score

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is ranked as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

With a $169.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Media, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for CMCSA by Portfolio Grader places it 36 among the 93 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 264 among the 569 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 2,448 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Comcast has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Comcast's fundamental scores give CMCSA a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view CMCSA's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.