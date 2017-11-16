Volatility is haunting the halls of the oil patch. And it’s a phenomenon worth celebrating if you’re an active trader because opportunity always accompanies the V-monster. Indeed, my watchlist is teeming with attractive setups in oil stocks that demand our attention. Chief among them is ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ).

COP stock just suffered its first significant pullback since launching into a steep uptrend in September. The dip marks the first test of buyers’ resolve. Are they willing to defend their newfound turf or are they going to let sellers steal their lunch?

I suspect it’s the former.

COP’s budding uptrend boasts a rising 20-day and 50-day moving average. The rise has been long and sharp enough, even to start turning the 200-day moving average northward. And that’s saying something. So although this week’s oil swoon delivered a 7% haircut to ConocoPhillips, it should still be viewed as a buyable pullback.

For now at least.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

If the stock breaches the $49 support level and the 50-day moving average, then the retreat is worth reassessing.

But, until then, it’s game on for deploying bullish trades. Today’s doji candle is confirming a slow-down in the selling that has gripped COP for the past week. All we need now is for buyers to kick-off a new upswing. I suggest using today’s high as a trigger for your trade.

If ConocoPhillips stock can rise above $50.65, then pull the trigger.

