Consolidated Edison’s (ED) Solid Quant Score Makes it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) is the result of using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a member of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. ED's market value is $26.3 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ED puts it 9 among the 19 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Consolidated Edison has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ED's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Consolidated Edison's fundamental scores give ED a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ED's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ED's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ED currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

