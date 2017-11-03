This Cost-Cutting Plan May Not Actually Help Twitter Inc Stock

Congratulations to those who were brave enough to remain in their position through last Thursday’s Q3 earnings report from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). The TWTR stock price is still up nearly 20% since then, even with the modest cooling off we’ve seen the last couple of days.

If you think the promise of a profit in the fourth quarter of this year is enough to pull the stock out of the doldrums on a permanent basis though, you might want to reconsider. The way CEO Jack Dorsey is planning to produce a profit — by culling stock-based compensation — isn’t without unforeseen consequences. Indeed, a year and a half ago, Dorsey said the company simply couldn’t do what it’s about to do.

He was either wrong then, or he’s wrong now, unless something dramatic and unrecognizable has changed.

Changing Tunes

With executives representing Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) and Twitter all being grilled by Congress this week in an effort to figure out how, or if, their respective websites may have facilitated interference in last year’s presidential election, one would think the prospect of new regulation would pose the biggest risk to TWTR stock right now.

That’s not the case, however. Far bigger is the potential impact of Twitter’s top brass no longer receiving TWTR stock (and a lot of it) as part of their pay. Stock-based compensation fell 36% last quarter on a year-over-year basis, driving a 16% drop in the company’s total expenses.

In raw numbers, the company’s stock-based compensation expense fell from $158.5 million in Q3 of 2016 to $100.9 million last quarter. For an organization that only drove $589.6 million in sales for the quarter in question, and lost $21.1 million on a GAAP basis, such cost cutting is compelling because real net income seems within reach.

The decision prompts questions about the tune the company was singing in early 2016, however, when official corporate statements noted:

“Competitive compensation, strong leadership and a confidence in the direction of the company are all key elements to having top talent. We are investing in all three areas to ensure we maintain these employees.”

Dorsey has also echoed this sentiment more than once, touting the company’s aim of “hiring and investing in talent” around that time.

In the company’s defense, the bulk of the talent Twitter was trying to attract and retain may already be gone, negating the need now. The so-called “brain drain” of 2016 emptied the ranks of the company’s top management rather dramatically. In the meantime, we learned that former COO Adam Bain and former CTO Adam Messinger collectively left $35 million on the table by not sticking around until 2019, when their stock options would have fully vested. Is it a sign they just know there’s not a lot to look forward to with TWTR stock? Possibly.

