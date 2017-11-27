Costco Wholesale (COST) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. COST has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is a constituent of the 25 company Food & Staples Retailing GICS industry group, which is part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. COST's market value is $75.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for COST puts it 4 among the 25 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Costco Wholesale has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

COST's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. COST's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Costco Wholesale's fundamental scores give COST a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges COST's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at COST's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, COST currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.