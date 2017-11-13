Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Raised to Buy from a Hold

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 25 company Food & Staples Retailing GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. The market value of COST is $74.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 25 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COST has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. COST's metric for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Costco Wholesale places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges COST's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at COST's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of COST's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.