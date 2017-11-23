Cotiviti Holdings (COTV) Earnings Momentum Limit Rating

Currently, Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) has a Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

COTV is classified as a component of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of COTV is $2.9 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for COTV by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 24 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cotiviti Holdings has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. COTV's grades for cash flow and return on equity are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cotiviti Holdings a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges COTV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at COTV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, COTV currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

