CR Bard (BCR) a Strong Buy on Exceptional Quant Score

Currently, CR Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BCR has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a member of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of BCR is $24.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 22 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system CR Bard has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCR's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give CR Bard a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BCR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of BCR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

