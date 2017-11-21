CR Bard (BCR) a Strong Buy on Outstanding Quant Score

CR Bard Inc (NYSE:BCR) is a $24.3 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 22 among the 161 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. BCR is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 64 among the 781 companies in the sector and number 364 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BCR as a Strong Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system CR Bard has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCR's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. CR Bard's fundamental scores give BCR a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures BCR's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BCR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of BCR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

