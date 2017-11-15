Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) is classified as a member of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 221 company GICS Real Estate sector. CCI has a market value of $46.0 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CCI puts it 24 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 29 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 550 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks CCI as a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CCI has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Crown Castle International has achieved above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CCI's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Crown Castle International's fundamental scores give CCI a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CCI's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CCI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CCI currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.