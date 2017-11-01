Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

With a $41.9 billion market value, Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 40 among the 179 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 220 companies in the sector, and number 984 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CCI has a current recommendation of Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Crown Castle International has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CCI's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Crown Castle International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CCI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of CCI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.