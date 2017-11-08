Crown Castle International (CCI) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) is the result of using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. CCI has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 221 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector the company is a constituent of the 180 company Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group within this sector. CCI has a market value of $43.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CCI puts it 25 among the 180 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CCI has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CCI's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Crown Castle International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CCI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of CCI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

