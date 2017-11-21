Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) has rolled out the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals for 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

The retailer has announced a number of deals for electronics this year, which are its specialty. Best Buy is selling everything from video games to tablets, TVs and smartphones at a considerable discount this year.

Here are the company’s best deals for Cyber Monday 2017:

Samsung 55″ Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: This Samsung TV will set you back $499, a $200 discount from its original price.

TV will set you back $499, a $200 discount from its original price. Lenovo Star Wars Special Edition Galactic Empire Yoga 910 2-in-1 13.9″ Laptop Intel Core i7 8GB Memory 256GB SSD: This Laptop will be available for $999.99 during Cyber Monday, a $300 discount.

Sony PlayStation®4 1TB Console Black: The PS4 is still very popular, and Best Buy is selling the 1TB edition for $199.99, a $100 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7″ 8GB Black: This tablet will cost you $69.99, a $30 discount from its original price.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Assassin’s Creed Origins Bonus Bundle with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray White: This console will sell for a $50 discount, costing you only $299.99.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ or Note 8: The electronics giant is selling any of these phones at a $350 discount when you buy and activate with a monthly installment plan with Verizon or with Sprint.

BBY stock fell a fraction of a percentage Tuesday.