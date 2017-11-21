What are the best Cyber Monday Newegg deals for 2017?
The retailer has announced a number of great deals that will appease consumers this year, including gamers and those looking for other types of entertainment. Check them out:
- Oculus Rift and Touch Bundle: For $350, you can get this virtual reality headset, which is a $50 discount from its usual price.
- Asus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: This gaming laptop is cheaper by $220 at $980 and it comes equipped with a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.
- Acer 27-inch Monitor: For $280, you will be getting a high-quality monitor for your computer that is $120 cheaper than its retail price for this weekend.
- MSI GS Series GS63VR Stealth Pro-469: For $1,350, you will be getting a $250 discount on this gaming laptop, plus an additional $150 in rebate.
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra: You will only have to spend $80 on these top-of-the-line earbuds that usually sell for $130. The sound is balanced and these are comfortable to use.
- Yamaha YAS-203BL: For only $150, this soundbar is one of the best audio experiences you will get for its price, which is a $150 discount off its usual price.
- Rosewill ION D10 Gaming Mouse: You can do great things if you’re in the world of online gaming thanks to this $15 gaming mouse, which is $10 cheaper than its retail price.