The Best Cyber Monday Walmart Deals for 2017

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has rolled out its Cyber Monday Walmart deals for this year, and there’s something for everything.

The retailer is seeking to ramp up its e-commerce business by offering a slate of products in all categories that you can get for a discount this coming weekend and on Cyber Monday.

Check out the company’s deals here:

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter – Blue: This popular Razor scooter is selling for $118, a $31 discount from its original price.

Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV: You can get this TV for just $158 during Cyber Monday, with free shipping and free pickup.

Hoover STEAMVAC WITH CLEANSURGE CARPET CLEANER: This popular vacuum cleaner is $41 cheaper, selling for only $89 in 2017.

Tis the Season Holiday Gift Basket, 10 pc: For $25.32, you’ll be able to make one person very happy with this gift basket that includes the Jack Allen Blue Cheese Twist and the regular one, herb marinated olives, dried apricots, water crackers, a box of truffles and two squares of Ghirardelli chocolates.

MD Sports Official Size Table Tennis Table: Pay $99 for a ping pong table, which usually retails for $162.

Oral-B Pro 1000 White ($15 Rebate Available) Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun: This device is at a $25.01 discount, selling for $39.97.

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console: Buy this new console for $499 with three-year protection for an extra $44.

WMT stock fell 0.5% Tuesday.