The S&P surpasses 2,600. Watch out for cracks in the market >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

The Best Cyber Monday Walmart Deals for 2017

You can get a Razor scooter at a $30 discount

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) has rolled out its Cyber Monday Walmart deals for this year, and there’s something for everything.

Cyber Monday Walmart Deals
Source: Flickr>

The retailer is seeking to ramp up its e-commerce business by offering a slate of products in all categories that you can get for a discount this coming weekend and on Cyber Monday.

Check out the company’s deals here:

  • Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter – Blue: This popular Razor scooter is selling for $118, a $31 discount from its original price.
  • Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV: You can get this TV for just $158 during Cyber Monday, with free shipping and free pickup.
  • Hoover STEAMVAC WITH CLEANSURGE CARPET CLEANER: This popular vacuum cleaner is $41 cheaper, selling for only $89 in 2017.
  • Tis the Season Holiday Gift Basket, 10 pc: For $25.32, you’ll be able to make one person very happy with this gift basket that includes the Jack Allen Blue Cheese Twist and the regular one, herb marinated olives, dried apricots, water crackers, a box of truffles and two squares of Ghirardelli chocolates.
  • MD Sports Official Size Table Tennis Table: Pay $99 for a ping pong table, which usually retails for $162.
  • Oral-B Pro 1000 White ($15 Rebate Available) Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun: This device is at a $25.01 discount, selling for $39.97.
  • Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console: Buy this new console for $499 with three-year protection for an extra $44.

WMT stock fell 0.5% Tuesday.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2017/11/cyber-monday-walmart-deals/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC