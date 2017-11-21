Danaher Corporation’s (DHR) High-Level Earnings Momentum Keep it a Buy

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is ranked as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. DHR has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is classified as a component of the 161 company Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. DHR's market value is $64.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for DHR by Portfolio Grader places it 53 among the 161 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Danaher Corporation has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DHR's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DHR's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Danaher Corporation's fundamental scores give DHR a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge DHR's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of DHR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.