Diageo (DEO) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) is a $85.4 billion in market value constituent of the Beverages GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 5 among the 34 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position. DEO is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 13 among the 174 companies in the sector and number 251 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

DEO is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DEO has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 4 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DEO has achieved well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

DEO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. DEO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Diageo a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges DEO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DEO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of DEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.