DISH Network Alert: What to Know About the CBS Blackout

DISH Network has failed to reach a deal with CBS, causing a blackout to a number of CBS stations.

The two companies had been working on a new carriage deal, but were unable to reach one. As a result, the companies’ current contract expired less than two days ago, causing a number of CBS networks, including local ones in New York, Los Angeles, CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel, to go dark.

Dish said that it was CBS’ choice to black out the satellite provider customers’ access to roughly 28 local channels in 18 markets across 26 states overall. CBS reportedly chose to turn down an offer to extend the negotiations deadline.

CBS added that it tried for months to reach a deal with DISH, but to no avail. It’s a particularly difficult time to have a blackout due to the fact that CBS is airing its annual Thanksgiving Day NFL game on Thursday, with the Chargers and Cowboys facing each other.

“Since 2013, Dish has dropped the signals of 29 different companies, representing nearly 400 television stations, clearly indicating that these tactics are commonplace for them,” CBS said in a statement two days ago. “This particular dispute is yet another example of the company punishing its subscribers instead of negotiating a fair carriage deal that reflects the current marketplace.”

Dish said the company is actively working to reach a fair deal.