Dismal Earnings Momentum Keep General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Industrials, with a market value of $157.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, GE is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 536 among the 554 companies in the sector; GE's Portfolio Grader score ranks 7 among the 7 companies in this industry group and number 4,517 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

GE has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has earned below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. General Electric's fundamental scores give GE a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge GE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.