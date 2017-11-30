Dismal Earnings Visibility Keep HMS Holdings (HMSY) a Strong Sell

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) is classified as a constituent of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. HMSY's market value is $1.4 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HMSY puts it 24 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 716 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 4,303 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HMSY is rated as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. HMSY has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Strong Sell.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HMS Holdings has realized below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMSY's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. HMS Holdings' fundamental scores give HMSY a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HMSY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, HMSY currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.