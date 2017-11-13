Disneyland Park Linked to Legionnaire’s Disease Outbreak

Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS ) Disneyland park in California has been connected to an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease.

The Legionnaire’s disease outbreak includes 12 people that were infected by the illness. Of these 12 people, nine had visited the Disneyland park in California. 10 of the 12 people were hospitalized after contracting the disease. The people infected by the disease were between the ages of 52 and 94.

Disneyland says that it was able to track the Legionnaire’s disease outbreak to two of its 18 cooling towers at the park. These towers were closed down and disinfected to clear them of the disease. Disney says they are good to go, but it is waiting on approval from the Orange County Health Care Agency before it starts using them again.

Disneyland was notified about the outbreak on Oct. 27 and stopped using the two cooling towers on Nov. 1. Since then, no additional cases of Legionnaire’s disease have shown up in the area. This suggests that the risk of further outbreak is minimal, reports CBS San Francisco.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaire’s disease is a form of pneumonia that is spread by the Legionella bacterium. The illness doesn’t spread between people and comes from breathing in mist that contains the bacteria. It shows up two to 10 days after infection and there is no vaccine to prevent it. The disease gets its name from the 1976 American Legion convention outbreak in Philadelphia. This is when the disease was first identified.

