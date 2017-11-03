Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) has just become a victim of its own success. Despite reporting a seemingly great earnings report last week, BIDU stock has gotten hammered.

Is Wall Street being irrational? Our Nicholas Chahine makes the case. He thinks BIDU stock still has strong upward momentum and that investors are overreacting to short-term noise. He suggests selling put options as a way to benefit. That’s an interesting strategy, since the stock still looks expensive, as even he concedes.

Baidu’s proponents do have a great point with momentum. The stock has shown enormous technical strength — at least until the past week. Earnings growth is back after a disappointing 2016. But here’s a few things to consider before buying the pullback.

BIDU Stock Cons

Risky Side Projects: Baidu has a leading position in search. Like with Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) (NASDAQ: GOOG ), Baidu isn’t content to just dominate its niche. It also has a bunch of moonshot projects, including a multi-billion streaming service that doesn’t appear close to reaching profitability even after years of operation. Even bigger, it’s now trying to convert from being a “mobile” company to an “AI” company.

It’s boosted R&D spending tremendously as it seeks to achieve these aims. The company claims it will have self-driving vehicles ready to go in 2021. However, that’s quite awhile to wait and see if the increased R&D budget bears fruit. Baidu has previously sold off underperforming divisions and there’s no guarantee its current grandiose ambitions won’t end in write-downs later.

Expensive Stock: Baidu is trading for close to 50x trailing earnings. This number could come down quickly — earnings rose by 182% and net income by 158% — far outstripping the headline growth rate. However, it’s unclear how much of this earnings growth is repeatable, or was driven by one-offs such as the beneficial move in the Chinese yuan.

In any case, BIDU stock trades considerable richer than GOOGL stock. It’s not clear that this premium is justified. Baidu faces a great deal of regulatory risk. The fact that a scandal and increased government oversight could zero out Baidu’s growth rate for a year speaks to the risk of operating in the Chinese economy.

Technical Issues: BIDU stock may be stalling out. The stock peaked previously at $250 in 2014. While it briefly topped that level in October, it failed to close the month above the previous high.

