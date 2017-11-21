DOJ Loses Its Mind, Sues AT&T; Buy Time Warner Stock

I don’t like to use hyperbole, but this situation with the Department of Justice regarding the merger between AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) is so ridiculous that I can honestly say that Makan Delrahim, the DOJ’s anti-trust chief, has lost his mind.

Delrahim’s position regarding vertical mergers is reasonable — believing that structural remedies are better than behavioral ones. One can argue that behavioral remedies are difficult to monitor and enforce.

And yet — who is complaining about vertical mergers that have allegedly harmed consumers? If behavioral remedies aren’t able to be monitored or enforced, then that means consumers aren’t going to notice changes unless they are gigantic — in which case, complaints would be overwhelming, and then the government would have reason to enforce.

It’s the beauty of the market. The market gives signals.

The Demands on AT&T by the DOJ

The DOJ apparently wants AT&T to divest either Turner TV content properties or DirecTV. AT&T refuses to do so because both are key elements in the merger’s purpose — a new advertising model. So that’s a non-starter.

Yet it’s the DOJ’s claims that allegedly justify its legal position that makes the department look ridiculous. The DOJ claims that by owning lots of content producers, such as Turner’s basket of channels and HBO and CNN, and owning a satellite distribution company, that AT&T would be able to charge local cable TV and satellite providers more for those content channels that it owns. In turn, those providers will pass on the costs to consumers, raising the cost of cable or satellite plans.

The DOJ is clueless. So are advocacy groups that support this position. They all say the same thing. Here’s what the Writers Guild of America says, “The proposed combination of must-have content with vast control over distribution would give the company broad power to undermine competition, restrict access to programming, and raise prices.”

Baloney.

Let’s start with the idea that AT&T would charge other carriers more for its content. There is a bid-ask spread in any transaction. What proof does the DOJ have that the bid would increase to an unreasonable level? If it is too high, other carriers can just walk away.

Yet, that has never happened. We read all the time about how so-and-so cable company is fighting with Channel X over fees and if it isn’t sorted out by Friday, then the channel will go dark. They always reach an agreement because there is too much mutual benefit to having the channel available for the consumer.

Next Page