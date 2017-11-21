Dollar Tree, Inc. Posts Q3 Earnings Blowout

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ) easily beat estimates for its third quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. in the third quarter of the year was $1.01. This is a major increase over its earnings per share of 72 cents from the same time last year. It also came in well above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 90 cents for the quarter.

Dollar Tree, Inc.’s third quarter of 2017 earnings report also includes revenue of $5.32 billion. This is better than its revenue of $5.00 billion from the third quarter of 2016. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.28 billion for the third quarter of the year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. says that its saw enterprise same-store sales increase by 3.3% during its third quarter of the year. This includes a 5% increase for same-store sales under the Dollar Tree banner and a 1.5% increase in same-store sales under the Family Dollar banner.

Due to its strong earnings report for the third quarter of the year, Dollar Tree, Inc. has increased its guidance for 2017. It now expects earnings per share for the period to range from $4.64 to $4.73. It was previously expecting earnings per share to come in between $4.44 to $4.60. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $4.69 for the year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. also notes that it is increasing its revenue expectations for 2017 from between $22.07 billion and $22.28 billion to between $22.20 billion and $22.31 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $22.23 billion for the full year of 2017.

DLTR stock was up 1% as of noon Tuesday and is up 27% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.