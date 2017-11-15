Dominion Energy (D) a Buy on Superior Quant Score

The current recommendation of Buy for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is derived using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

D is one of 19 companies within the Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of D is $52.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for D puts it 11 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

D has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. D's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Dominion Energy a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure D's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, D currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.