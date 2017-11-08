Dominion Energy’s (D) Strong Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is one of 19 companies within the Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. D's market value is $52.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for D by Portfolio Grader places it 11 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 56 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 942 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

D is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

D has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

D's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. D's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Dominion Energy's fundamental scores give D a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view D's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, D currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.