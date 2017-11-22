Don’t Bet on a Merry Christmas for Snap Inc Stock

Some might be asking the question, “is SNAP stock a good buy?” The answer may be for investors to dump shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) and position with a long bear put spread position instead. Let me explain.

Halloween came and went for the onetime social media darling whose ghost logo embodies Snap’s ephemeral photo-sharing service. But the real scare has been in November.

SNAP stock has put together its own version of a disappearing act following its earnings report earlier this month. And if you want a chilly forecast, I’m here to say don’t bet on a Merry Christmas for Snapchat buyers — well, for bullish investors at least.

Bottom line where there is none: Snapchat may still win surveys for popularity with teens, but the reality of continued losses, weakening daily average users and massive sales misses spurred by competition like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is putting Snapchat stock one step closer to vanishing from the radars of investors.

SNAP Stock Daily Price Chart



Click to Enlarge When I last wrote about SNAP stock in October, hope was in the air for bullish investors.

A longstanding downtrend line had been successfully broken and shares had established an uptrend by putting together a series of higher lows and highs.

Our view was Snapchat shares were actually readying to pull off another trick on bulls. The building uptrend was stopped by psychological resistance associated with the company’s $17 IPO pricing, which for us was a concern.

