DowDuPont (DWDP) Sees Rating Decline….. Weak Earnings Visibility

The current recommendation of Hold for DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) is the result of using Louis Navellier's approach to investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

DWDP is one of 95 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 268 company GICS Materials sector. DWDP has a market value of $163.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for DWDP by Portfolio Grader places it 40 among the 95 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system DowDuPont has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. DWDP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give DowDuPont a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DWDP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, DWDP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.