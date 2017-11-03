DowDuPont’s (DWDP) Healthy Quant Score Keeps it a Buy

Currently, DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DWDP has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, with a market value of $88.7 billion.

The Materials sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DowDuPont has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is well below-average, a ranking for earnings growth that is near average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. DWDP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give DowDuPont a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DWDP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.