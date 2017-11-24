DowDuPont’s (DWDP) Raised to Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for DowDuPont Inc (NULL:DWDP) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of the 267 companies in the GICS Materials sector and is a constituent of the 95 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. DWDP has a market value of $165.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for DWDP by Portfolio Grader places it 27 among the 95 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DWDP has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DWDP's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. DWDP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give DowDuPont a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view DWDP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of DWDP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.