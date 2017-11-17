Drooping Earnings Growth Downgrades Sanofi (SNY) to Hold

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) is a $113.0 billion in market value member of the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group where the ranking for SNY by Portfolio Grader places it 39 among the 132 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile. SNY is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 273 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 1,725 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

SNY is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. SNY has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sanofi has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SNY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Sanofi a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views SNY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SNY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of SNY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.