Drooping Industry Group Rank Downgrades Vale SA (VALE) to Hold

The current recommendation of Hold for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

As one of the 268 companies in the GICS Materials sector the company is a component of the 126 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. VALE's market value is $49.5 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 59 among the 126 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vale SA has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's scores for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Vale SA a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure VALE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, VALE currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.