Duke Energy (DUK) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DUK has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

DUK is one of 39 companies within the Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of DUK is $62.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for DUK by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Duke Energy has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

DUK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. DUK's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Duke Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures DUK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at DUK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of DUK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.