EA Ticks Off Gamers Big Time With ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’

Developers are receiving death threats and personal attacks

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has quickly angered fans of Star Wars with its newest game, Star Wars Battlefront II.

EAGamers were able to access the game on PlayStation consoles during the ‘Paris Game Week’ that took place on Oct. 31, 2017 in Paris France. It has become very unpopular due to its expensive in-game purchases necessary to max out the enjoyment factor of the game.

Reddit has destroyed EA on the page r/StarWarsBattlefront, as fans have expressed great discontent over the difficulty of unlocking characters, with one post noting that you have to shell out $80 to unlock Darth Vader.

You need to play the game extensively in order to access some top characters if you don’t wanna pay up. The Darth Vader thread got about 3,000 comments before getting locked, and it became the most downvoted Reddit comment in history.

This is what EA had to say:

As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the open beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily bases, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding and of course attainable via gameplay.

We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets.

Nevertheless, fans have not been appeased as one EA developer named Sean said that he’s received seven death threats and over 1,600 individual attacks so far via Twitter.

EA shares fell 0.5% Monday.

