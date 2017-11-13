EA Ticks Off Gamers Big Time With ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) has quickly angered fans of Star Wars with its newest game, Star Wars Battlefront II.

This is what EA had to say:

As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the open beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily bases, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding and of course attainable via gameplay. We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets.

Nevertheless, fans have not been appeased as one EA developer named Sean said that he’s received seven death threats and over 1,600 individual attacks so far via Twitter.

EA shares fell 0.5% Monday.