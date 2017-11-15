Earnings Growth Analytics Power Equinix (EQIX) to Strong Buy

Currently, Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. EQIX has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, with a market value of $37.7 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Real Estate sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 22 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Equinix has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

EQIX's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EQIX's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Equinix's fundamental scores give EQIX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views EQIX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EQIX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, EQIX currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.