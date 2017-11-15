Earnings Growth Analytics Power Exelon (EXC) to Strong Buy

Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) is one of 39 companies within the Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. EXC's market value is $39.7 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EXC puts it 6 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 12 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 342 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EXC has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EXC has achieved well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EXC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Exelon places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EXC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EXC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, EXC currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.