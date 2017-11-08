Earnings Growth Hurt FedEx (FDX) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking FDX has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

FDX is a $60.1 billion in market value constituent of the Air Freight & Logistics GICS industry group where FDX is currently ranked number 8 among the 13 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. FDX is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 327 among the 556 companies in the sector of its Industrials sector and 2,727 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Air Freight & Logistics industry group is ranked 49 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FedEx has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. FDX's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, FedEx places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view FDX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of FDX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.