Earnings Growth Keep Anthem (ANTM) a Buy

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ANTM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

With a $54.5 billion market value, ANTM ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Health Care Providers & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ANTM puts it 14 among the 82 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 97 among the 785 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 638 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ANTM has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ANTM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ANTM's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Anthem places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ANTM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of ANTM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

