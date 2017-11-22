Earnings Growth Keep Humana (HUM) a Buy

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) is one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a constituent of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. HUM's market value is $33.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HUM puts it 16 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 150 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 974 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks HUM as a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. HUM has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Humana has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. HUM's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Humana a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views HUM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at HUM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, HUM currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

