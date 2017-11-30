Earnings Growth Keep PerkinElmer (PKI) a Buy

Currently, PerkinElmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. PKI has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $8.1 billion market value, PKI ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for PKI by Portfolio Grader places it 8 among the 31 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 84 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector, and number 532 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PKI has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. PKI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give PerkinElmer a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view PKI's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of PKI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.